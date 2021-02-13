NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,760,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

