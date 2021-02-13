NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1,719.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,760,955,238 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

