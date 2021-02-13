NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NXRT opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

