NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. 5,787,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

