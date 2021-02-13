NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($3.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NEP opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

