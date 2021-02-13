NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.57.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 249,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.