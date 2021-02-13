NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the January 14th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,898. NextGen Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000.

NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

