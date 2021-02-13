NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.38

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 8293667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$263.15 million and a P/E ratio of -220.00.

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.