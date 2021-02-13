Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nichias from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Nichias stock remained flat at $$22.40 during trading hours on Friday. Nichias has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

