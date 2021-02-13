Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.