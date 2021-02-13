Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

