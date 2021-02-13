Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 490.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

