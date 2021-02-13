Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TRST opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $652.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,979. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

