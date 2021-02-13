Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

