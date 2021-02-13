Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth $420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth $301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $13.83 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.24.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock worth $12,843,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

