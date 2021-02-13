Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. Truist upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

