NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 15.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares traded up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.53. 802,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 307,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

