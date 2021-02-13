Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

NBLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. 1,452,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,375. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

