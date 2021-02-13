Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.