Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €180.13 ($211.91).

VOW3 opened at €161.20 ($189.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €155.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €144.34. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

