Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Up 9.9%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.98. 772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Commerzbank cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Nordex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

