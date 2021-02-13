North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Up 1%

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 47,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 62,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

