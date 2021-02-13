Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.12. 3,636,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,637. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

