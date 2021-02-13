Northcoast Research Comments on The Western Union Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.