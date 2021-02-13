Northern Star Resources Limited (NST.AX) (ASX:NST) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST.AX) (ASX:NST) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources Limited (NST.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$13.37.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

