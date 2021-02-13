Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,278. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

