Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 329.1% in January

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 329.1% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 163,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 592,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 986,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 384,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 58,459 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $798,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

