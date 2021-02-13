Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

NQP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 68,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

