NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.00

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $99.45, with a volume of 49615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.