NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $598.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.64 and a 200-day moving average of $519.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $611.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

