NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $409.01 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $67.04 or 0.00143279 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $409.01 million and approximately $12,825.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,654,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,151 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

