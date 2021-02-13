Ocado Group plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

