Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.59% of Ocuphire Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

