Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 357,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 229,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

CG stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,321,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $90,486,412 over the last 90 days.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.