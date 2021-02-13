Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

