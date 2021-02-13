Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 405 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,321,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $1,834,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $127.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09.

