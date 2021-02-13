Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nuance Communications in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,164,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $18,354,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

