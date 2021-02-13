Oppenheimer Weighs in on Genasys Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

GNSS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Genasys stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

