Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Shares Up 6.9%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

