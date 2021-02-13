Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Up 2.6%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of £12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.

About Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

