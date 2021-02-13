Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Head to Head Survey

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Orchard Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 3,182.46 -$8.35 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 351.86 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -5.19

Seneca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seneca Biopharma and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.88%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92%

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Seneca Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform. The company was founded by I. Richard Garr, Karl Y. Johe, and Merrill Solomon in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.