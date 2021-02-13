O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $433.05 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.66. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

