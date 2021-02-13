O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.70-22.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY21 guidance to $22.70-22.90 EPS.

ORLY opened at $433.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.38.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

