Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

