Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

JHMD opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

