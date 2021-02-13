Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

