Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 35,927 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDMV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.