ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

