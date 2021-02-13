ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

