Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

